Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favorite. Soft leather accents on the upper mix with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped away branding keep the early '90s look you love.
4.3 Stars
gdeh0722 - Sep 15, 2022
Comfortable shoe!
MikellS669182473 - Aug 09, 2022
I have the Mowab in high school so when I seen these I had to snatch. Worth it.
c0b9dd0a-c852-4111-b2e1-a2630585c99a - Jul 16, 2022
Always comfy but sizing is way off. Listen to reviews and buy 1 size bigger. Do better Nike!