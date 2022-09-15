Skip to main content
      Nike Air Huarache

      Men's Shoes

      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated

      Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favorite. Soft leather accents on the upper mix with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped away branding keep the early '90s look you love.

      • Shown: Black/Anthracite/Black
      • Style: DD1068-002
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half size up

      Reviews (42)

      4.3 Stars

      • gdeh0722 - Sep 15, 2022

        Comfortable shoe!

      • Classic but up to date flow

        MikellS669182473 - Aug 09, 2022

        I have the Mowab in high school so when I seen these I had to snatch. Worth it.

      • Full size too small!!

        c0b9dd0a-c852-4111-b2e1-a2630585c99a - Jul 16, 2022

        Always comfy but sizing is way off. Listen to reviews and buy 1 size bigger. Do better Nike!