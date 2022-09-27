The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow puts a playful twist on a classic b-ball design. Using a layered approach, doubling the branding and exaggerating the midsole, it highlights AF-1 DNA with a bold, new look.
4.8 Stars
811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - Sep 27, 2022
My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly
14931357929 - Sep 25, 2022
Very comfortable and stylish. New favorite sneaker!
79643cac-4b5c-4c1e-b048-8dfa47448c74 - Jul 12, 2022
Very comfortable and great colour - light pink. True to size - i bought 6.5 and they fit very well.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
Limit one per customer.
Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards. See details
Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.
More Info
