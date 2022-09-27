Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

      Women's Shoes

      ¥14,300
      (Tax Incl.)

      Highly Rated

      The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow puts a playful twist on a classic b-ball design. Using a layered approach, doubling the branding and exaggerating the midsole, it highlights AF-1 DNA with a bold, new look.

      • Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: CI0919-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam, China

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now

      You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).

      Reviews (143)

      4.8 Stars

      • LOVE the leopard print!

        811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - Sep 27, 2022

        My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly

      • Love the Air Force 1 Shadow

        14931357929 - Sep 25, 2022

        Very comfortable and stylish. New favorite sneaker!

      • Comfortable and stylish

        79643cac-4b5c-4c1e-b048-8dfa47448c74 - Jul 12, 2022

        Very comfortable and great colour - light pink. True to size - i bought 6.5 and they fit very well.

      More Info

      10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS

       Limit one per customer.

       Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards. See details

       Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.

      Shop the Air Force 1 Collection