      Nike Air Force 1 Mid React

      Men's Shoes

      ¥17,050
      (Tax Incl.)

      Join the party and celebrate 40 years of pushing sport and fashion boundaries with the Air Force 1 React. Taking a bold step into b-ball iconography, its plush React foam and amplified outsole bring new-age comfort. Polished gold details and fresh branding that blends logos from past releases honor the fearless off-court look and pay tribute to the AF1's reign.

      • Shown: White/Yellow Ochre/Metallic Gold/Black
      • Style: DQ7668-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

