      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Men's Shoes

      ¥14,999
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price

      Chocolate/Cream
      Venice/Summit White

      Era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin’-but-net style goes up with plush padding around the mid-cut ankle and hook-and-loop closure. And if that's not enough, velvety nubuck leather and synthetic suede give it a premium finish.

      • Shown: Chocolate/Cream
      • Style: DM0107-200
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      Reviews (1)

      4 Stars

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - Aug 24, 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!

