The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.
4.8 Stars
M S. - Dec 21, 2021
So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .
SangT12 - Dec 01, 2021
This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.
J O. - Nov 20, 2021
It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.