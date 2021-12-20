Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoes

      ¥12,650
      (Tax Incl.)

      White/White
      Black/Black
      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

      • Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2289-111
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      Reviews (34)

      4.8 Stars

      • Good Gift

        M S. - Dec 21, 2021

        So recently I bought a friend some AF1’s. He likes the style of the shoe. I think he has been Enjoying them so far .

      • Great shoe, but squeaky

        SangT12 - Dec 01, 2021

        This is the cleanest shoe you'll ever find. Since it's the first time getting AF, it was weird trying it on because they weren't as comfy as my running shoes. It's also a little squeaky when you walk with it. But overall, id recommend it.

      • The Nike Air Force 1 Mids are stylish, comfortable, securing, and very durable

        J O. - Nov 20, 2021

        It is always a great feeling getting a fresh pair of Nikes! I definitely recommend the Nike Air Force 1 Mids in both colors. I have both colors and this is my 3rd pair of mids, they’re comfortable once you re-lace them, and can go with every outfit.