The Nike AF1s are legendary. From their durable leather to hidden Air unit, they’ve been a sneaker icon for decades. That’s a long time! This special edition is inspired by our own history—did you know Nike launched in '72? With ‘70s-style graphics on the tongue, heel and laces, these kicks are a groovy blast from the past.
