Your shoe game just went atmospheric in this AF1 High with sky-blue accents. The padded, high-cut collar and hook-and-loop closure keep you grounded just enough, while perforations and classic Air cushioning make you feel like you're walking on clouds.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 High Original.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS