Let a new wave of comfort and style take hold in the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, the b-ball original that crosses high fashion with off-court style. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole, reimagined outsole and richly layered upper with soft suedes and intricate stitching, it embraces the chaos of underground creativity. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold look.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
3.7 Stars
BellaA677781676 - Sep 20, 2022
If you're looking for good-looking shoes, I'd definitely recommend them. It fits true to size and is very stylish.
b23afe9d-6f1b-4a5b-90ba-70eb7d453339 - Jul 17, 2022
I bought my sneakers less than a month ago and it already looks like I've been using it for two years. The quality is not good, and I also had to switch to a smaller size. Unfortunately I don't recommend it.
fd1d8e70-74a2-41f8-ba3f-3278f78d8962 - Jul 12, 2022
Very nice Nice, but slightly roomy in the front. Could potentially crease faster due to it fitting like the Air Forces 1s.