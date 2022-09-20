Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

      Women's Shoes

      Let a new wave of comfort and style take hold in the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, the b-ball original that crosses high fashion with off-court style. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole, reimagined outsole and richly layered upper with soft suedes and intricate stitching, it embraces the chaos of underground creativity. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold look.

      • Shown: White/Summit White/University Blue
      • Style: DH1290-101
      • Country/Region of Origin: China

      • Fits large; we recommend ordering a half size down

      • I love these shoes!!!

        BellaA677781676 - Sep 20, 2022

        If you're looking for good-looking shoes, I'd definitely recommend them. It fits true to size and is very stylish.

      • Bad quality

        b23afe9d-6f1b-4a5b-90ba-70eb7d453339 - Jul 17, 2022

        I bought my sneakers less than a month ago and it already looks like I've been using it for two years. The quality is not good, and I also had to switch to a smaller size. Unfortunately I don't recommend it.

      • Good Shoe

        fd1d8e70-74a2-41f8-ba3f-3278f78d8962 - Jul 12, 2022

        Very nice Nice, but slightly roomy in the front. Could potentially crease faster due to it fitting like the Air Forces 1s.

