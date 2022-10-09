Celebrating 40 years of pushing sport and fashion boundaries, this commemorative AF1 mixes elements from beloved launches to highlight the timeless design’s place in sneaker history. Gold accents, a debossed *40* on the heel and an honorary tongue label are just a few of the embellishments inviting you to the party. Completing the look, crisp leather in bold colors delivers a grand finale. Happy anniversary!
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE.
Limit one per customer.
Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.
More Info
Payment options are limited to credit cards, debit cards, and Nike gift cards.See details
Limit one per customer.
Discount promotion codes not applicable to this product. See Promotion Codes Terms and Conditions for more information.