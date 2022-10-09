The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX. This b-ball original puts a fresh spin on what you know best: classic hoops construction, crisp leather and the perfect details to make heads turn.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS