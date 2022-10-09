You can’t stop aging, but the Air Force 1 "Fresh" gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean. The debossed branding, which replaces the woven labels, pairs with extra laces so you can eat that jelly doughnut in peace. And the perforated sockliner keeps it airy and breathable. Now, there's really no reason not to rock white-on-white.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh.
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS
More Info
10 DAYS RETURN POLICY : SEE DETAILS