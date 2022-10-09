Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Fresh

      Men's Shoes

      ¥15,400
      (Tax Incl.)

      White/White/White
      You can’t stop aging, but the Air Force 1 "Fresh" gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean. The debossed branding, which replaces the woven labels, pairs with extra laces so you can eat that jelly doughnut in peace. And the perforated sockliner keeps it airy and breathable. Now, there's really no reason not to rock white-on-white.

      • Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: DM0211-100
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

