From streets to parks to trails, build up the miles in these city-to-adventure shoes. Designed and tested in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the mixed-material upper pairs durability with easy styling. A rubber outsole with a heavy-duty, tuned lug pattern grips slick and rocky terrain so you can go up, down, through and around.
Nike Members get free shipping on every order. Sign up now
You can return items within 30 days (some exceptions apply), as long as they are unused (check here for details).
4.8 Stars
PatrickW489286821 - Aug 20, 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - Aug 10, 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - Aug 02, 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.