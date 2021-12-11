Skip to main content
      Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" 2.0

      Crew Socks

      ¥2,750
      (Tax Incl.)

      Medium Olive/Matte Olive
      Cool Grey/Light Bone

      The Nike ACG "Kelley Ridge" Socks deliver the comfort you want in a crew silhouette. Warm material mixes with an anatomical design for the right fit in cooler temperatures. Breathable and plush, they're designed to help you step out in confidence.

      • Shown: Cool Grey/Light Bone
      • Style: DA2599-065
      • Country/Region of Origin: Turkey

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Not disapointed

        3761522079 - Dec 11, 2021

        I've wanted to check out ACG socks for awhile and I'm a fan. Wasn't sure on the sizing since I normally wear a 12. I went with the L 8-12 and they fit perfect.