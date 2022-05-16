Go up, down, around and through with these nature-ready shoes. The rugged outsole and tough materials (echoing classic '90s ACG gear) deliver one part adventure and one part classic outdoors style. Built for whatever you throw at them—the Nike Air Mada.
1 Stars
3305695621 - May 17, 2022
履いているうちにインソールがかかと方向にずれてきて、とてもではないけど快適と言えません。数え切れないほどNIKEのシューズを買ってきましたが、最低に近い出来でした。
