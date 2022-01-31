Skip to main content
      The Nike Academy Gymsack is a lightweight design with a drawstring closure, so you can quickly access your belongings when you're on the go. An exterior pocket lets you keep smaller items separate. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DA5435-010
      • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • Great bag

        C H. - Jan 31, 2022

        Great bag, good quality and good value. Fast delivery too. Very happy.

      • Good quality draw string kit bag

        K E. - Jan 28, 2022

        Good size, quality bag that’s great value for money. Bought for my son as a PE kit bag, split compartment to separate boots/trainers and clothing. 👍