What is Nike Adapt?

A breakthrough lacing system that electronically adjusts to the shape of your foot. Get the right fit, every game, every step.

Powered by the Nike Adapt App

Fine-tune your fit, switch between presets, customize the lights, check battery levels and more—all from your smartphone. New Siri Shortcuts make it even easier to control your shoes on the go.

Control the Fit from Your Watch

Choose Your Color

Easy Wireless Charging

Charging your shoes is as easy as setting them on the mat and watching the lights change. If the battery runs out while you're wearing them, your shoes will still unlace so you never get stuck.

