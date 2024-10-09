The Jordan Brand Innovates Through Thoughtful Design Choices with the Launch of the Tatum 3

The Jordan Tatum 3 will be released in the Welcome to the Garden colorway. Featuring a floral pattern reminiscent of Jayson’s garden at home, the colorway celebrates the growth the star player has experienced in both basketball and family life.



Several other striking colorways are planned for a future release. The Zero Days Off colorway, dominated by white, sage green and blush, pays homage to Jayson’s relentless work ethic. The pastel-colored Sidewalk Chalk represents the star’s playful moments outside with his son, while the soothing gray shades of the Zen colorway reflect Jayson’s ability to remain calm under pressure.



Of his signature shoe, Jayson says, “I’m grateful to be in a position where I can co-create with Jordan Brand and have fans connect with me through my shoe. My favorite part of the 3s is the way they take on color, so my hope is that we inspire and energize a lot of people through the colorway storytelling.”



First revealed over the summer, the Jordan Tatum 3 is set for an October 10, 2024, global release and will be available worldwide on jordan.com and at select retailers.