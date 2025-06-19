New Standard of Support, Comfort, and Performance: Introducing the Nike Structure 26 

If you're a runner who needs a shoe designed to help slow the rate of ankle eversion, the Nike Structure 26 has arrived. Whether tackling quick daily training runs or preparing for longer distances, you can now receive the stability and cushioning you need to focus on what you love—running.

Thanks to the shoe’s advanced stability features and ReactX foam midsole, runners can feel a new sense of confidence that they can perform at their best.

"We care about the runners who need support,” says Ashley Campbell, Expert Product Line Manager, Nike Running. “The Structure is about building trust with people and consistency. We want to bring energy and excitement to a segment that has historically felt boring and rigid."