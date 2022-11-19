Can You Do Intense Workouts During Pregnancy?

If you all-caps LOVED hitting the gym prepregnancy, there’s probably a big question looming for you now that you’re working out with a baby on board: Do I have to scale back the intensity of my workouts? And you’d be wondering this for good reason: Lots of prenatal workouts are proudly advertised as “gentle” and “moderate,” which may not be your preferred speed.

If you’re exhausted or otherwise ready to dial it back a bit, do you. Otherwise, use rate of perceived exertion (RPE), a 0-to-10 scale where 0 is lying on the couch watching Netflix and 10 is one of the hardest workouts you’ve ever done. Keep the intensity to no more than a 7 or 8 out of 10, says Amanda Williams, MD, a board-certified ob-gyn in Oakland, California, and a member of the Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board. (Sound different from the old heart-rate metric you’ve heard about? That’s because that guideline is, well, old, says Dr Williams.)

Of course, everyone’s 7 or 8 will be different, and what feels like a 7 at 18 weeks pregnant might be a very different workout than what feels like a 7 at 32 weeks. “Pregnancy is like wearing a backpack, and every single week, we put a big rock in. By the end of your pregnancy, doing the same workload you were doing at 20 weeks is much, much harder because you’re carrying that full backpack,” says Catherine Cram, an exercise physiologist and the owner of Prenatal and Postpartum Fitness Consulting in Verona, Wisconsin. “You’re not getting less fit. You’re working harder.”

So how do you adjust? It’s really all about listening to your body. “It’s individual, so you can work to your own comfort level,” says Dr Williams. For starters…