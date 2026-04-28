Melitta Baumeister’s Special Edition Nike Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium

Baumeister’s designs speak to stylish everyday athletes, aligning with the Nike mantra “If you have a body, you are an athlete.” Known for her outside-the-box aesthetic and ability to elevate everyday designs, Baumeister is the ideal collaborator.

Baumeister’s Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are truly works of art, with their bold color choices — Total Orange and Volt neon green — and subtle variations of layered color. Every shoe is hand-painted, making each one different from the next. In Baumeister’s view, this connects to the idea of embracing our flaws and moving for ourselves rather than for the pursuit of perfection. “It’s about running for yourself, not for anyone else,” she says.

Looking closely at both models, you will find design details, such as Baumeister’s eyes and hands and MB branding throughout, which add a personal touch.

“Both the Vomero Premium and Pegasus Premium are iconic franchises that have been staples of the running community for decades,” she says. “Reimagining something so crucial to the everyday runner through the lens of 'Run Like No One Is Watching' allowed me to create a meaningful paradox. The designs are artful and alive. Each hand-painted pair of Vomero Premiums is transformed into a one-of-a-kind artifact of human touch where the paint serves as proof, not decoration. On the other hand, the Pegasus Premium embraces the paradox with a bold, neon design that invites runners to move freely even as the shoe seems to watch them back.”