Nike and Hyperice Partner to Develop the Hyperboot
Product News
The tech-enabled boots will change the approach to warmup and recovery.
- Nike, together with Hyperice, has developed innovative wearable technology designed to facilitate warmup and fast recovery for optimal performance.
- The Nike x Hyperice boot is a high-top shoe offering heat and dynamic air compression massage for feet and ankles.
Hyperice, known for its innovative recovery technology, and Nike have partnered to develop wearable technology designed to improve the warmup and recovery process. The Nike x Hyperice boots are designed to help athletes perform their best throughout training and competition.
“This collaboration is the culmination of years of work between our two brands to deliver innovative footwear and apparel for the athlete with the goal of enhancing their performance and recovery,” explains Hyperice founder and president Anthony Katz. “And this is just the start.”
The boots are designed to benefit both recovery and warmup, which are equally important to athletes, in terms of both their physical and mental well-being. “The Hyperboot helps get the body ready for activity, whether you’re playing for a title or you’re on your feet a lot at work,” says Tobie Hatfield, senior director, Nike Athlete Innovation.
The Nike x Hyperice boot is a battery-powered high-top shoe offering heat and dynamic air-compression massage for the feet and ankles whenever needed. A system of dual-air Normatec bladders bonded to warming elements evenly distributes heat throughout the upper and helps drive heat deep into the muscle and tissue in the feet and ankles, allowing athletes longer periods of warmup and recovery. The heat and compression can be adjusted by pressing a button on the shoe; wearers can choose from three levels.
Athletes across a range of sports have tested it out, and their feedback was continuously incorporated into the ongoing innovation of the product.
“The Nike x Hyperice boots are now a critical part of my morning routine before I head to the track for my workouts,” track and field athlete Nafi Thiam says. “It’s nice to start training without the stiffness I sometimes have in the morning.”
While wearing the boot, athletes say they have noticed a major difference and feel as if they’ve completed their warmup before getting started. They’ve emphasized how “free” and “light” their feet and ankles feel after only one use.
“I could tell the difference immediately,” says golfer Tom Kim. “I’m so much lighter on my feet after wearing the Nike x Hyperice boot in the morning.”
Both Nike and Hyperice continue to gather athlete feedback while development is still ongoing. The Nike x Hyperice boots are available in North America via nike.com and select Nike retail locations on May 17, 2025. The shoe hits the global markets beginning Holiday 2025.