Make Your Move With Confidence and Control in the Luka 5 From Jordan Brand

For athletes who dare to do their own step-back jumper like that of Luka Dončić, Jordan Brand is releasing the Luka 5. The latest iteration is the same Luka that fans love but with key enhancements that help athletes mimic the star player’s key moves.

Powering these moves are several added technologies. They include the Luka signature line’s first-ever full-length Zoom Strobel to propel the foot forward with greater power. An ISOband that appears to be seamlessly built into the shoe brings greater stability and control while enabling push-offs from multiple angles, and the ultra-plush midsole made of Cushlon 3.0 foam feels like stepping on clouds.