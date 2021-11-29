Meet London’s Super 5s League

The Super 5 League is a five-a-side football community founded in Hackney, East London, for women and nonbinary individuals who previously faced barriers but are now pushing back and carving out a new space for football on their terms.



The pandemic has halted the growth of women’s football, highlighting a gender play gap. Now, these girls have come out of the shadows and into the light, playing by their own rules, defining a new culture of football for all. A sense of rebellious activism lives in all of them, whether they’re aware of it or not — they are here to play football, and in doing so are paving the way for younger girls to follow in their footsteps.