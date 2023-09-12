Nike SB Reveals Its First Shoe in Leo Baker Partnership
Product News
Coined the Nike SB React Leo, the shoe blends durability with high functionality.
Original content published: September 12, 2023
The first installment in its partnership with professional skateboarder, Leo Baker, Nike SB has unveiled the Nike SB React Leo, a gender-neutral shoe that blends durability with modern technology.
To accomplish this, the Nike SB React Leo features a rich leather upper that’s overlaid with suede in high-wear areas to offer further durability. A mid top construction aids in a broken-in feel, meaning you can get to perfecting that trick you’ve been working on.
“A triple-reinforced stitch details in the ollie area and toe, a hybrid vulcanized-cupsole construction, and responsive Nike React midsole for grip, board feel, and responsive impact cushioning,” Nike stated in a press release announcing the shoe.
To inject those “fashion-y vibes,” the shoe features piping and ribbon heel pull tabs with tonal “Leo” monogram patterns. “The overlays with the toe cap create three layers, so it takes a long time to wear through. The triple stitching on the toe really helps with the durability,” said Baker. I wanted it to last long but skate well out of the box, so this new vulc-cup combo is perfect for that. It’s everything I could have ever dreamed of in a shoe. I’m really proud of it.”
Available September 15, the Nike SB React Leo can be found on nike.com and select skate shops.