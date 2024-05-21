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Kimia Alizadeh

Taekwondo powerhouse Kimia Alizadeh defies all odds with her persistent will to win. As a proud representative of the refugee community, she's a symbol of resilience, spirit, and tenacity.

Last updated: May 21, 2024
2 min read
Nike Athlete: Kimia Alizadeh

Kimia Alizadeh

Discipline: Taekwondo
Country of Origin: Iran
National Team: Bulgaria
Born: 07/10/1998

"I don't have dreams, I only have goals. A dream is too big, it's hard to reach. But when you have a goal, an aim, it feels like you can reach it."

Kimia doesn't believe in dreams. "A dream is too big, it's hard to reach. But when you have a goal, an aim, it feels like you can reach it." She believes in keeping herself grounded at all cost—it's how winning becomes a reality.

Olympic Refuge Foundation

Nike is driven by a belief in the power of sports to move the world forward. Learn how Nike is helping support displaced athletes with the Olympic Refuge Foundation.

Learn More

Originally published: May 21, 2024

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