Nike Athlete: Kimia Alizadeh

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Kimia Alizadeh
Taekwondo powerhouse Kimia Alizadeh defies all odds with her persistent will to win. As a proud representative of the refugee community, she's a symbol of resilience, spirit, and tenacity.
Kimia Alizadeh
Discipline: Taekwondo
Country of Origin: Iran
National Team: Bulgaria
Born: 07/10/1998
"I don't have dreams, I only have goals. A dream is too big, it's hard to reach. But when you have a goal, an aim, it feels like you can reach it."
Kimia doesn't believe in dreams. "A dream is too big, it's hard to reach. But when you have a goal, an aim, it feels like you can reach it." She believes in keeping herself grounded at all cost—it's how winning becomes a reality.
Olympic Refuge Foundation
Nike is driven by a belief in the power of sports to move the world forward. Learn how Nike is helping support displaced athletes with the Olympic Refuge Foundation.