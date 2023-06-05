How To Train for a Triathlon, According to Coaches

If you’re contemplating your triathlon debut or you want to focus on improving speed rather than endurance, a sprint triathlon may serve as a springboard to do so. This event usually consists of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and 5-kilometer run, although some race events may tweak these distances — for example, a longer cycling session and shorter run.

That's in contrast to a full triathlon, sometimes called an Olympic standard triathlon of 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride and 10-kilometer run. There are also longer races, most notably an Ironman, that feature a 3.9-kilometer swim, 180-kilometer bike ride and 42.2-kilometer run.

Keep in mind that everyone starts training with a certain level of fitness and experience, and that training for all of these types of triathlons can be roughly the same, according to triathlon coach Natasha Van Der Merwe (who’s also been a professional triathlete since 2010). The major difference is intensity and frequency of training, but the focus will be similar: improving all three modalities.

Considering that you’ll have to build skill in three different sports, a good starting point is to practice each one two or three times per week, depending on how much time you have available to train, said Van Der Merwe. If you're someone who already works out regularly, a sample weekly training routine to prepare for a sprint triathlon might look something like:

Two or three cycling sessions of 30 minutes to one hour each

Two or three runs of 30 to 45 minutes each

Two or three swims of 30 to 40 minutes each

Keep in mind, that’s an intense amount of training for beginners and starting on that kind of schedule without gradually easing up to it could put you at higher risk for overuse injuries. But that routine does give you an idea of what the endpoint of a progressive training schedule may look like.

Whether you’re doing that level of training or working toward it, rotating between easy-paced workout and intervals — which involve shorter bursts of higher intensity and effort — will help build efficiency and power, said Van Der Merwe.

If you’re new to triathlons, be sure to focus on building an endurance base while focusing on fine-tuning your form to remain healthy. For beginners or athletes returning to the sport after a break, Van Der Merwe suggested gradually progressing with the intensity and duration of workouts. Remember, slow and steady improvement is crucial for injury prevention (not to mention for giving your body ample time for recovery and fueling).

Below is a daily (sample) plan from Van Der Merwe, aimed at helping intermediate-to-advanced athletes who want to complete a triathlon:

Monday: Easy swim and mobility work (for example, resistance training that emphasizes range of motion exercises)

Tuesday: Interval bike workout in the morning, followed by an easy run in the late afternoon

Wednesday: Interval run in the morning and race-specific swim in the afternoon

Thursday: Endurance biking in the morning and strength session in the afternoon

Friday: Long swim only

Saturday: Long endurance bike ride (every other week)

Sunday: Long endurance run (every other week)

Creating an every-other-week structure for longer rides and runs allows you to put rest days into the mix — an essential component when it comes to training.

In general, this is a weekly time commitment of about six to eight hours, although it may involve more time at the beginning as you're building your skills like cycling sprints and interval runs. Van Der Merwe said doing these intervals shouldn’t take much time, just 15 minutes of sprinting for those sessions. That helps build more power without causing fatigue.

In terms of how long it takes to train for a sprint triathlon, she said that depends on how confident you feel with your skills. For some, a four-week block of training might be enough while others may take six months or more. If you have some experience with running, biking and swimming, usually eight to 12 weeks is a good timeframe from the start of training to race day.

Remember, it’s important to master the fundamentals and ace your drills before adding in extra workouts, so be sure to take the time you need for that.

"If you're newer to endurance sports, 12 weeks is best for all triathlons because you can include four initial weeks of building your fitness in numerous ways, such as adding resistance training, and then have an eight-week focused plan," said Ironman-certified triathlon coach Adina O'Neill.

About two to three weeks before race day, you can start to stack workouts similar to a race, in order to practice the transitions needed to go from one event to another.