Due to the recent earthquake, delivery and pickup services may be delayed in the Kyushu region.
How to Pick the Right Nike Fleece: Your Studio Fleece Guide
Buying Guide
Studio Fleece comes in three weights: light, medium and heavy. Here’s how to choose the right one for every facet of your lifestyle.
Quick Takeaways
- Nike Studio Fleece for women comes in three weights—light, medium and heavy—each designed for a different level of warmth and activity.
- All three weights are available in standard and oversized fits.
- Studio Fleece sets are available across all three weights for a coordinated head-to-toe look.
- For everyday layering, start with light or medium weight. For cold-weather coverage, go heavy.
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low to keep fleece soft and preserve the fabric.
What Is Nike Studio Fleece?
Nike Studio Fleece is a collection of women’s fleece tops and bottoms designed for comfort, versatility and everyday wear. The line spans three fabric weights—light, medium and heavy—so you can build a layering system that works for your activity level and the weather. All three weights share the same consistent fit across the collection.
“It was critical for us to focus on how it feels as much as how it performs,” says Jill Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Product Line Management at Nike. “Engineering the fabric and finishes to deliver that soft, sensorial experience she’s looking for, was our ultimate goal.”
Studio Sport (Dri-FIT and Therma-FIT fleece) rounds out the lineup for athletes who want performance-ready fabrics with the same easy feel.
The Three Weights of Nike Studio Fleece
Each weight has a job. Here’s how to choose.
Heavy: Maximum Warmth and Structure
When the temperature drops, heavyweight Studio Fleece is your go-to. It’s substantial enough to wear on its own or layer under a trench coat for an edge. Pair it with leggings and your favorite Nikes for an oversized-hoodie moment, or lean into the set for an easy, coordinated look.
Medium: Balanced Comfort and Flexibility
Medium weight is the all-rounder. It’s structured enough to layer but soft enough to wear solo. A zip-up fleece with joggers and sneakers works for errands, a coffee run or a low-key workout day.
Light: Breathable and Easy Layering
Light-weight fleece is made for movement. Think cropped fleece over bike shorts or yoga pants, perfect for warm-ups, cool-downs or when you want something to pull on between sets. It’s also your best option for layering under a heavier jacket without adding bulk.
Matching from head to toe is easy with Nike Studio Fleece sets. Sets pair a relaxed hoodie or crew with matching joggers, available in all three weights.
How Should a Nike Studio Fleece Fit?
Nike Studio Fleece runs true to size. For a standard fit, choose your usual size. For an oversized or layered look, common with heavyweight styles, consider going up a size. If you’re wearing fleece as a mid-layer under a jacket, stick with your true size to avoid bulk. Sizing is consistent across all three weights, so if a medium works in light, it works in heavy too.
“We approached Studio Fleece as a balance of ease and intention—refining the fit to feel effortless, while every detail, from the proportions to the smallest finishes, was carefully considered,” says Claire Durfee, Lead Apparel Designer at Nike.
How to Wear Nike Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece works across every part of your day. Wear it to the gym, layer it for errands or throw it on as your go-to off-duty piece. Here’s a few ideas for styling each weight.
Heavyweight
- Oversized hoodie with leggings and boots
- Layered under a trench coat for an urban edge
- Full fleece set for an effortless, head-to-toe look
Medium Weight
- Zip-up fleece with joggers and sneakers
- Transitional layering between seasons
- Studio Fleece set for an easy, coordinated look
Lightweight
- Cropped fleece with bike shorts or yoga pants
- Warm-up or cool-down layer at the gym
- Base layer under a water-resistant shell on cold days
How to Wash Nike Studio Fleece
To keep Nike Studio Fleece soft wash after wash: machine wash cold on a gentle cycle, turn the garment inside out to protect the fabric surface, avoid fabric softener (it can coat the fibers and reduce breathability) and tumble dry low or air dry. Do not iron directly on the fleece exterior.
Choosing a Nike Studio Fleece: FAQ
What Is Nike Studio Fleece?
Nike Studio Fleece is Nike’s everyday sportswear collection, featuring a range of tops, bottoms and sets available in three fabric weights (light, medium and heavy) designed for workouts, errands and lounging. All three weights are available in standard and oversized fits.
What Are the Three Weights of Nike Studio Fleece?
Nike Studio Fleece comes in light (breathable, ideal for layering and warm-ups), medium (an all-day balance of comfort and structure) and heavy (maximum warmth and coverage for colder conditions).
How Should a Nike Studio Fleece Fit?
Nike Studio Fleece offers standard and oversized fits across all three weights. If you’re layering fleece under a jacket, stay true to size to avoid bulk.
Does Nike Make Studio Fleece Sets?
You can create Nike Studio Fleece sets across all three weights by matching hoodies or crews with joggers for an easy, coordinated look.
What Studio Fleece Colorways Are Available?
The collection features multiple colorways, led by Total Black and Birch Heather styles. Studio Fleece silhouettes in Total Black are made with an improved dye recipe that helps reduce fading, keeping each piece true to its original color.
What Can I Wear With a Nike Studio Fleece Hoodie?
Nike Studio Fleece hoodies pair well with joggers, leggings, bike shorts and sneakers. Heavyweight hoodies layer naturally under a trench coat or over a base layer. Light-weight hoodies work as a top layer over activewear or as a base layer under a jacket.
Is There a Nike Fleece Option for Men?
Yes. With both tops and bottoms available, the Nike Men’s Solo Fleece line offers a loose, modernized fit to allow for ultimate comfort.
How Do I Wash My Nike Studio Fleece?
Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, inside out. Skip fabric softener. Tumble dry low or air dry. Do not iron directly on the fleece surface.
Is Nike Studio Fleece Warm Enough for Winter?
Heavyweight Studio Fleece can handle cool to cold conditions. For very cold or wet winter days, layering it under a water-resistant shell is a better option than relying on fleece alone.
Does Nike Studio Fleece Run True to Size?
Yes. Nike Studio Fleece runs true to size across all three weights. Sizing is consistent throughout the collection so you can mix and match weights in the same size.
What’s the Difference Between Nike Dri-FIT Fleece and Studio Fleece?
Nike Dri-FIT fleece (part of the Studio Sport line) is engineered with sweat-wicking technology, making it the better pick for active workouts and high-output activities. Studio Fleece is built for comfort and everyday wear. If you’re sweating in it, go Dri-FIT. If you’re wearing it everywhere else, Studio Fleece is your call.
What’s the Difference Between Nike Tech Fleece and Studio Fleece?
Tech Fleece and Studio Fleece are built for different things.
Nike Tech Fleece uses a double-sided spacer fabric—smooth on the outside, spongy in the core—to trap body heat without adding weight. It has a tailored, athletic silhouette with signature details like bonded taping and tech zippers. It’s made for commuting, travel and active street-style wear: warmth that moves with you.
Nike Studio Fleece is a midweight, brushed-back cotton-blend fleece built for comfort first. It’s designed for low-intensity activity, lounging and everyday casual wear.
The short version: reach for Tech Fleece when you want sleek, lightweight warmth on the move. Reach for Studio Fleece when you want to be as comfortable as possible.