How To Build Confidence In Yourself

Some people — pro athletes, supermodels, your ballsy big sister — are just born with the confidence gene, right? Not exactly.

“Confidence comes from experiences of putting yourself out there and finding out that things go all right sometimes,” says Jessica M. Goodnight, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in Atlanta who specializes in anxiety. “Inevitably, by doing this, you’ll also experience failure, which — if you’re resilient and bounce back from it — can also be used as an opportunity to bolster your confidence.”

You’ll gain the most skill by consistently pursuing say, a new workout or sport rather than totally nailing it a few times. “And confidence makes it easier to be persistent,” says Goodnight. It’s that chicken and the egg thing.

Still, taking that first step can feel scary. These strategies will help jump-start your confidence so you can dive in and begin building that deep, unshakeable self-certainty that carries you closer to your goals.