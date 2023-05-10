5 Golf Outfits for Women To Wear on the Green
Styling Tips
Ace your game in these stylish, practical looks.
When gearing up for a day on the course, golfing outfits for women — nay, cute golf outfits for women — are half the fun.
Yes, that powerful drive and precise putting are golf-clap worthy, but even more so when wearing a stylish golf ensemble. And, newbies can feel empowered with a cute golf outfit, as it guarantees looking the part — dress for the game you want to win, right?
Spoiler alert: The best golf outfits go beyond the country club aesthetic. Hello, performance fabrics, stable shoes, flexible silhouettes and accessories from visors to gloves. But it’s not solely about personal style or preference. Private courses typically enforce strict dress codes, while others operate under golf culture’s unspoken rules favoring classic attire with an activewear punch.
Proper golf outfits for women typically focus on length and polish. Think: shorts, skirts, dresses and skorts, which are to be above the knee but not in the micro-mini territory. Collared shirts are the norm, whether long-sleeved, short-sleeved or sleeveless. However, any modest top, golf hoodie or sweater with a higher neckline is typically permitted. Phew, so many rules.
Since it’s a lot to consider — and you have a stroke count to focus on — here are five cute golf outfits for women. Ace your next game in one of these fits.
5 Nike Golf Outfits for Women
1.A Sleeveless Polo + Shorts + Golf Sneakers
The ultimate warm-weather golf outfit unquestionably centers around a sleeveless polo shirt. Women’s golf shorts are a classic and tailored choice when a skirt isn’t the mood. Fabric is the most important detail when selecting these pieces. Choose versions crafted from breathable, moisture-wicking material to stay comfortable and in the zone. Modern golf sneakers lend a minimalist finish with plenty of traction from the tee box to the green. Don’t forget the sunscreen.
2.Long Sleeves + Hoodie + Pants
A round of 18 holes in cold weather is not for the faint of heart. Better dress accordingly in pants and warm layers, such as a long-sleeved shirt and hoodie. Be sure to seek features like wind-resistant and water-repellent fabrics. Seasoned players know how intensely breezes can rip on the green.
3.Short-Sleeved Polo + Trousers + Jacket
When participating in a tournament, give championship energy in a classic golf outfit. A short-sleeved polo shirt never fails. Likewise, for trouser-inspired pants with plenty of give — a polished combination, indeed. Of course, every seasoned player knows not to be without a golf jacket for warming up or staying toasty while sinking those putts in cool weather.
4.Dress + Visor + Pullover
A golf dress is timeless — you might consider it par for the course in a player’s wardrobe. Whether a solid color or classic print (gingham or stripes, anyone?) is the key to a birdie in your book, this one-and-done outfit is delightfully simple. Grab your shoes, gloves, visor and perhaps a warm longsleeve layer on cooler days. Plus, this fit will surely stand out amid a sea of polo shirts and khakis. If you can't get your hands on a proper golf dress, consider a versatile exercise dress layered with a jacket or sweatshirt.
5.Girl’s Skirt + Polo + Sneakers
For the budding golf pro? A pleated golf skirt and polo shirt are versatile pieces that can be worn in various combinations as her collection (and skills) grow. To complete the look, golf sneakers will keep things fresh while offering support.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke