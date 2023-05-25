7 Golf Outfits for Men
Styling Tips
Peep the polo shirts, long shorts and chic golf shoes.
Golf outfits for men aren't complicated. A polo shirt and trousers (or shorts) are the basics. Then come proper shoes, gloves and a hat.
For any given day at the golf club, be it a full 18 holes or a shorter round on the back nine, a belt, sunglasses and warm layers are just some of the essentials. Short sleeves and breathable performance fabrics become key when the weather is sizzling — likewise for shorts, if you're the calf-baring type (and if the dress code permits).
(Related: The Best Nike Sunglasses To Wear Golfing)
But since the dress code for a man's golf outfit is pretty straight-forward, widely accepted pieces that stem from the preppy aesthetic, like polo shirts, khakis, and chino pants are par for the course. That doesn't mean you can't get creative and push your personal style boundaries with a new color, distinctive print or a modern silhouette — hello, golf crews and joggers.
The same goes for golf shoes. Classic cap toes, brogues and Oxford silhouettes are expected. But why not turn the heads with made-for-the-green Air Jordans to feel unbeatable from the tee box to the final putt?
Whether you're teeing up for your first lesson or primed for the tournament circuit, scroll to discover seven golf outfits for men to keep that drive strong and handicap low.
7 Golf Outfits for Men
1.Polo Shirt + Cropped Pants + Belt + Mesh Golf Sneakers
Punch up the look of a polo shirt and pants with color pops and patterns. For a summery spin, the brighter the collared shirt, the better. White pants crafted from cling-free fabric are another way to steer this outfit combination into the warm-weather territory.
Two other helpful, heat-proof performance details include an ankle-baring cut and a flexible leg that allows freedom of movement. Breathable mesh golf sneakers and a belt are both crisp finishing touches.
2.Golf Jacket + Polo Shirt + Khakis + Supportive Shoes
If you stay the course in the rain, a lightweight golf jacket made of water-repellent fabric is clutch. It's an airy, versatile layer for windy or sunny conditions, too. Flexible khaki pants are another golf classic you can rock in any climate, as is a white, sweat-wicking polo shirt.
Supportive golf shoes are a fail-safe finish — details like supersoft cushioning around sensitive areas, like the ankle and midfoot, get you through 18 holes most comfortably.
3.Golf Sweater + Quarter-Zip + Chino Pants + Retro Golf Shoes
A cold day on the course calls for layers, starting with a merino wool golf sweater. A similarly colored quarter-zip in a tonal shade is practical for warmth while injecting a dose of personal style. Chinos are a staple no matter the weather — in drearier temperatures, a deeper tone like black feels on par. Finally, a retro pair of golf shoes add a '90s touch that's more than aesthetically impressive — they’re game-enhancing when made with top-of-the-line technology.
4.Tailored Pants + Classic Polo + Zippered Jacket + Dress Shoes
The golf tournament look is polished and professional. Tailored pants made of flexible fabric make a strong impression while offering incredible comfort for drives, slices, backswings and putts.
A heathered polo is another cult classic that keeps you cool in the heat of competition, while a zip-up golf jacket is easy to take on and off, whether for warming up purposes or if temperatures take a turn. A dress-inspired golf shoe offers a smart and supported look. Seek one with spiked soles to deliver the grip you need to power through every shot fully.
5.Hoodie + 5-Pocket Pants + Hat + High-Tops
Men's golf outfits may traditionally stem from classics, but why not add street-inspired elements to the mix for a super-fresh take? A simple hoodie made of performance fabric is the ultimate starting point — it's versatile, comfy and slightly more relaxed than a sweater without being void of sophistication. Denim-inspired five-pocket pants also lend a modern cool factor but with stretch to master your hip sway. It doesn't get fresher than golf high-tops and a sweat-wicking snapback to complete the look.
6.Breathable Polo + Shorts + Cap + Sunglasses
The ultimate summer golf outfit for men centers around a pair of shorts, and, likewise, around a lightweight and sweat-wicking polo. Sun-blocking extras make this look fit for hot and bright conditions, like a classic cap with an interior sweatband and performance sunglasses with antifogging ventilation.
7.Boys Polo + Sneakers + Reversible Belt + Glove
Set up a young golfer for success in classic clothes he can wear during lessons and his many practice rounds. Start with a breathable polo shirt in a versatile color, and mix and match with shorts and pants. Golf shoes are the next essential. Go for ones with traction, breathability and flexible foam midsoles. He can mix and match a reversible belt with any golfing outfit. And finally, he'll look like a professional slipping on a lightweight, stretchy golf glove.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke