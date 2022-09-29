How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

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Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer
Coaching
Behavior change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Whether it’s the struggle to reduce screen time or the battle against overeating sugar, many of us know how hard it is to kick unhelpful habits. And according to Judson Brewer, MD, PhD, the best-selling author of The Craving Mind, it’s not so much about willpower as it is about mindfulness. On this episode, the director of research and innovation at Brown University’s Mindfulness Center joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain what happens in the brain when we break and form habits. He also shares habit-mapping tools, acronyms and reframing techniques that can help anyone take better control of their behaviors — for good.
“It’s not about what we should do, it’s about listening to the wisdom of our bodies. And when we listen to the wisdom of our body, we become disenchanted with that unhealthy behavior.”
Judson Brewer
MD, PhD, addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com, and she’ll see what she can do.