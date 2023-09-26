5 Biker Shorts Outfit Ideas To Wear Right Now
Styling Tips
Swap out your go-to jeans with equally versatile bike shorts for looks that are just as cute as they are functional.
Workout staples aren’t solely reserved for the gym or bike path. Athleisure is designed to be both cute and functional for a range of outings — from grabbing an iced coffee at a cafe to watching a movie with friends. Cue biker shorts. When paired with the appropriate top and sneakers, these shorts can help create an effortless, form-fitting look. But, how do you style biker shorts, exactly? Well, it depends.
For example, is your goal to keep it simple or make a statement? Nike biker shorts come in a breadth of colors, from sleek neutrals like black or taupe to vibrant colors including ruby red and mint green. What you pair with the shorts also sets the tone for your full look. Style biker shorts with a cropped sports bra or oversized sweatshirt for a relaxed fit. Alternatively, throw on a party top or blazer for a dressier spin on the comfortable yet compressive bottoms. In short (pun intended), there are many ways to complement a mellow or bold vibe.
Also, styling plus-size bike shorts is no different from styling petite or U.S. standard size shorts. As long as the shorts are comfortable — do a quick squat or twist when trying them on to make sure they don’t roll or bunch — you’re good to go.
Ahead, check out five outfit ideas spotlighting bike shorts that will help you feel supported, whether you’re out and about exploring or taking part in your favorite workout class.
How to Style Bike Shorts
1.Keep It Casual
When you’re weighing how to style biker shorts, start by playing with proportion. Since bike shorts are fitted, balance out your look with a relaxed, oversized shirt. Note: Make sure the shirt is still short enough to let the biker shorts peek out from underneath (Think: mid-thigh), but big enough to be in direct contrast with the body-hugging silhouette. Finish the ensemble with a colorful pair of sneakers like the retro-inspired Waffle One. Sport the laid-back look while running errands or heading to Pilates class.
2.Schoolgirl Chic
Whether you’re headed back to class this fall, or you’re simply drawn to the preppy-cool aesthetic that university brings to mind, you can embrace the collegiate look with a biker shorts outfit.
Walking across campus or around your neighborhood, mid-rise bike shorts, a fleecy sweatshirt and a pair of high-top Blazers are a combination that’s casual and fresh. The look doesn’t have to be fully coordinated, but pick a single accent color to tie the look together. For a bold finish, select a sleek pair of sunglasses.
(Related: Shop These Nike Monochrome Outfit Ideas)
3.From Play to Business
Never underestimate the power of a blazer to polish an outfit. On a day when you know you’ll be running from casual meetings to happy hour, choose a cropped top and high-waist biker shorts outfit. With the addition of a tailored blazer on top, the ensemble quickly transitions from day to night. Stick to a neutral color palette to really pull the look together — shoes included.
4.Dance It Out
For weekend dance classes or for busting a move while you vacuum at home, choose an outfit that’s soft, stretchy, and optimized for all sorts of activity. Layers are always a wise choice, especially when temperatures indoors don’t match those outside — reach for a supportive sports bra and a loose hoodie to be prepared. To finish, pick playful sneakers to draw attention to your quick-moving feet.
5.Ready for the Wilderness
For avid hikers, there are biker shorts with paneling and practical pockets, designed to hold the essentials to ensure you’re properly geared up for the miles ahead. In addition to ample pockets for snacks, have a jacket on hand in case of rain. Consider wearing a sweat-wicking bucket hat to keep moisture at bay and help protect your face from the sun, as you never know what nature has in store. The final touch is a sturdy pair of waterproof trail running shoes, complete with a higher ankle to help keep you dry.
Words by Aemilia Madden