Best Rain Jackets by Nike
Buying Guide
For relaxed rainy days or hiking in a downpour, the best rain jackets by Nike include packable, lightweight and breathable styles.
Don’t let a little inclement weather spoil your adventures. The best rain jackets can withstand drizzles or downpours, keeping you comfortably dry, even if you’re outside for hours at a time. Waterproof or water-resistant jackets are an everyday necessity for commuting, hiking, or simply taking a pet for a walk. Whether you’re looking for the best packable rain jacket for camping trips or the best lightweight rain jacket for runs, Nike offers styles that are designed for men and women—and that can be worn by everyone.
Best overall rain jacket
The best rain jacket is one that is convenient to wear. No matter how cute it looks, if it can’t comfortably keep you dry, it’s useless. The Nike Trail Cosmic Peaks Jacket is water-resistant and windproof, designed with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, meaning you’ll be covered as you’re out braving the elements. It’s also streamlined and packable so that you can keep it with you in case of an emergency. It’s the best rain jacket for men but is practical for women too — just stow it in a bag when you leave home and break it out when the skies open up.
Best for daily use
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens is the best rain jacket for women who are looking for an option that’s stylish enough to incorporate into their everyday outfits. It has a cinched waist detail and unique matte nylon fabric with a crinkled look that gives it a fashion-forward twist. Roomy flap pockets mean there’s no need for a bag to hold your essentials. It comes in three colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your style.
Best for hiking
When you hit the trails, you want a raincoat that can handle all that Mother Nature might throw your way. The best raincoat for hiking is the Nike ACG Storm-FIT ADV Gore-Tex "Misery Ridge," designed with a full-length zipper, attached hood with visor and zippered pockets for keeping all of your essentials dry, including snacks. This men’s jacket has a roomy fit and is made from waterproof fabric with a Gore-Tex membrane, allowing you to add additional warm layers underneath.
Best for breathability
One consideration with waterproof fabric is that while keeping water out, you still want sweat to escape. The Nike Trail Gore-Tex Infinium is a trail running jacket that takes breathability into consideration with the addition of a mesh vent on the center back to allow for airflow, even in the midst of a downpour. It’s the best lightweight rain jacket for times when ventilation is essential. As a bonus, it's packable so you can stow it away until your moment of need. This style is designed specifically for women but can be worn by all.
Best for performance
Don’t let a little rain get in the way of your workouts; the Nike Windrunner Men's Repel Running Jacket is the best lightweight rain jacket when you’re breaking a sweat. The ultra-light nylon and polyester fabric is both water-repellent and UV-blocking. The jacket can be packed away into a hidden pocket, and a breathable vent helps keep sweat at bay when on the move.
Best for a light feel
The best lightweight rain jacket for everyday use is the Nike Sportswear Essential Repel, made with 100 percent recycled polyester fibers. It’s designed with practical details like elastic wristbands, drawcords at the hood, and vents for added breathability. The durable, sturdy fabric allows for a comfortable, roomy fit and an overall light feel, which makes it easy to throw on as you're on your way out the door on a gloomy day.
Best for versatility
There are plenty of places to get your move on, from the gym to the park to the yoga studio. Make sure you’re prepared for them all. The Nike Unlimited Water-Repellent Hooded Versatile Jacket is stretchy, breathable and packable, ideal for days when you’re on the go and don’t want to risk getting stuck in a spontaneous shower.
Words by Aemilia Madden