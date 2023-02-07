The Best Hiking Pants for Men by Nike
Buying Guide
Choose from durable designs to keep warm, dry and comfortable on the trail.
Enjoying outdoor adventures is made easy with proper hiking gear — and the Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) collection is the place to find a pair of men’s hiking pants.
That’s because the Nike ACG team created several products by venturing into nature, connecting with the environment and using their experiences to influence their designs. These hiking pants for men utilize weather-resistant, tough fabrics and include features such as built-in carabiner clips and zip-off pant legs.
You’ll also spot comfy Tech Fleece, versatile Sportswear, and lightweight Nike Trail pants in this roundup. No matter what design you choose, you’re bound to find something that fits your style and adventuring needs.
Use this guide to find the best hiking pants for men by Nike.
The Best Hiking Pants for Men by Nike
Best Hiking Pants for Versatility
A good pair of hiking pants should be adaptable to a range of environments. The Nike ACG Smith Summit Cargo Pants, for example, were inspired by Smith Rock — a rock-climbing playground in Oregon, USA. These pants feature woven, water-repellent fabric, tons of pockets and an elastic, high-rise waistband with a webbed belt to adjust the fit.
Hidden zippers at the knees convert the pants into shorts for versatility. There are also hike-enhancing features, such as a built-in carabiner for latching keys and side drop-in pockets for essentials (think: snacks, phone and hydration packets).
These hiking pants come in a variety of earth tones and are made with at least 75-percent recycled fibers.
(Related: How to Choose the Right Pair of Hiking Socks for You)
Best Hiking Pants for Unpredictable Weather
Inclement weather doesn’t need to cancel a hike. The Nike ACG “Wolf Tree” collection offers men’s hiking pants built to withstand any storm. They are made from stretchy, lightweight fabric that sheds water, while targeted breathability zones keep you cool.
For cold temperatures, designs made with Polartec fleece fabric hold in warm air while letting moisture escape, preventing a soggy feeling inside. Abrasion-resistant panels stand up to rugged terrain, while an elastic waistband with an integrated webbed belt customizes fit.
Zippered side pockets and easy-access hip pockets provide convenient storage options to secure trail essentials. Bonus: These hiking pants are made from 100-percent recycled polyester fibers.
(Related: The Best Winter Hiking Gear by Nike)
Best Hiking Pants for Rugged Terrain
Feel ready to take on less-than-ideal terrain with this durable option. The Nike ACG “Oregon Series” men’s cargo pants feature tough, woven fabric and a water-repellent finish to help them withstand your most rugged adventures.
Details like special seams at the knees give full range of motion as you climb challenging terrain, while a reinforced seat gives additional durability and flexibility in movement. These pants are also equipped with multi-purpose cargo pockets for hiking essentials, as well as an integrated belt to help you find a comfy fit.
Best Hiking Pants for Easy-Going Treks
Designed for casual hikers, Nike Tech Fleece pants provide comfort during walks in the woods or jaunts around the city. Smooth on both sides, Tech Fleece offers an elevated look and warmth with a low-bulk feel.
Choose from tapered designs for a more streamlined fit or enjoy roomy options for a cozy boost. Cargo and taped hand pockets make stashing keys and a cellphone easy, while a soft, elastic waistband with drawstrings provide a secure fit as you adventure.
(Related: The 8 Best Nike Sneakers to Wear on a Hike)
Best Hiking Pants for Utility
Several Nike Sportswear pants feature a technical silhouette that offers roominess through the thighs and an added panel between the legs to help you move freely. Tapering and stitching at the knees offer a natural shape in the legs and create a slick look overall.
For warm-weather hikes, go for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology, engineered to keep you dry while you sweat. For cold months, consider windproof and waterproof pants equipped with Nike Therma-FIT technology, which traps body heat.
With elastic waistbands, conveniently-placed zip and cargo pockets and gusset leg paneling, these pants are ideal for tackling any trail. Choose from lightweight, woven fabrics or water-resistant, crinkle textures.
Best Hiking Pants for a Trail Run
Stay nimble in a pair of Nike Trail running pants. Find hiking pants with a smooth, wind- and water-repellent feel, packed with multiple pockets and made with at least 75-percent recycled polyester.
Nike Dri-FIT materials keep these pants breathable and dry, wicking sweat away from the skin. And stretch-woven fabric enables you to high-step any boulder, fallen tree or rock ledge ahead. For a colder climate or higher elevation, look for pants made from soft French terry fleece, balancing cozy warmth with trail-essential details like zippered pockets and tapered ankles.
Pants in this collection are designed to outfit runners as they embark on heart-pumping trails around the world. Each piece in the Nike Trail collection is created with dirt trails, rocky terrain and forested hills at the top of mind.
(Related: The Best Nike Trail Running Shoes)
Words by Faith Brar