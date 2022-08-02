Performing at your best on the football field requires dedication and preparation — lifting, footwork drills and proper nutrition are just a few areas to level up your game.

And when it comes to game day, it's important to have the right gear, especially well-fitting gloves (depending on your position). Check out the best Nike football gloves to wear this season and learn how they can help optimize your performance on the field.

(Related: A Beginner’s Guide to American Football Positions)