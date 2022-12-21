The Best Men's Black Sweatpants by Nike
Buying Guide
Follow this guide to stock up on the staple.
There’s something timeless about a pair of black pants. When shopping for men’s black sweatpants, look for options that complement your style and your activity needs. Whether you’re searching for a pair of sweatpants to stay toasty on a cold day or to keep perspiration at bay while working out, Nike sweatpants offer a range of choices. From classic fleece styles to streetwear-inspired yoga pants, here are the best men’s black sweatpants by Nike.
1. Nike Sportswear Fleece Sweatpants
Classy and effortless, the Nike Sportswear Fleece Pants collection comes in a variety of silhouettes and styles including joggers, straight-leg sweats, and classic sweatpants. Constructed from brushed-back fleece fabric, these sweats boast tons of warmth while remaining breathable. Their relaxed fit makes them ideal for both movement and lounge. Meanwhile, the elastic waistband promotes a flexible, snug fit. Available in sizes XS-4XL, as well as tall sizes, these black sweatpants can be worn for a range of events and activities.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Sweatpants
Although they’re commonly thought of as lounge pants, some sweats are also suitable for workouts — it just depends on the materials with which they were made. Sweatpants constructed with Nike Dri-FIT, for example, are designed to wick away sweat, so you stay dry during (and after) a workout. The Dri-FIT technology isn’t just breathable, it works with your body to quickly evaporate sweat, moving it away from your body and outfit. This collection also boasts inclusive sizing with options ranging from XS-4XL and tall lengths, too.
Consider wearing a pair to your next circuit training class, sweat sesh at the gym, or jog along your favorite route.
3. Nike Therma-FIT Sweatpants
Nike Therma-FIT sweatpants offer everything you could want in a pair of sweats. A classic style designed for comfort and an extra dose of warmth, these cozy sweats are fit for the chilliest of days. Therma-FIT technology utilizes the body’s natural heat to stay warm amid cooler temperatures, though all of these pants are lightweight and breathable enough to comfortably move and sweat in. Not to mention, they’re specifically made for the person who leads an active lifestyle, making them a staple item to have in your closet.
Consider purchasing a black pair of Nike Therma-FIT Sweatpants for extra versatility — they pair well with virtually any color, and occasion. Sport a matching Nike Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie in all black to make it a set and, when the temperatures drop extra low, layer with a Nike Therma-FIT Legacy Hooded Jacket on top.
4. Nike Yoga Sweatpants
Yoga pants need to be able to stretch and move as you flow through poses on your mat — Nike yoga pants deliver on this need with their breathable material, stretchy fabric and comfortable, relaxed fits. This collection comes in a few different styles, including fleece sweatpants, joggers, straight-leg sweats, and Dri-FIT pants. The pants featuring Dri-FIT technology wick away sweat as you work out, which make them a suitable choice for movement.
A cross between workout and lifestyle pants, these comfortable sweats can be worn both on and off the yoga mat. Plus, the yoga sweatpant styles have a cool streetwear-inspired feel, so they can elevate your athleisure wardrobe, too.
Words by Jessie Quinn