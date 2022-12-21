The Best Men's Black Sweatpants by Nike

Although they’re commonly thought of as lounge pants, some sweats are also suitable for workouts — it just depends on the materials with which they were made. Sweatpants constructed with Nike Dri-FIT, for example, are designed to wick away sweat, so you stay dry during (and after) a workout. The Dri-FIT technology isn’t just breathable, it works with your body to quickly evaporate sweat, moving it away from your body and outfit. This collection also boasts inclusive sizing with options ranging from XS-4XL and tall lengths, too.

Consider wearing a pair to your next circuit training class, sweat sesh at the gym, or jog along your favorite route.