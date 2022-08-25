The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike to Shop Now

Buying Guide

These athletic dresses are durable, sport-ready and comfortable enough to live in.

Last updated: August 31, 2022
4 min read
The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike

Athletic dresses are having a renaissance — and for good reason. On top of feeling breezy and encouraging a range of movements, many of these dresses come with inner pockets, bra shelves and other features to support athletes on the court, field or weight-training floor.

Check out the best Nike athletic dresses for different sports or occasions.

The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike

Best Nike Athletic Dress for the Gym: Nike Bliss Luxe Women's Training Dress with Built-In Shorts

For athletes who prefer the added airflow and freedom of a skirt, but want the support and compression from shorts, try the Nike Bliss Luxe Women’s Training Dress with Built-In Shorts.

Top features:

  • Secure pockets on the shorts to carry necessary items
  • Built-in bodysuit and shelf bra to offer a supportive feel through jumps, squats and lunges
  • Sweat-wicking, flexible fabric to keep skin dry and comfortable

(Related: The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras to Shop Now)

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The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike

Best Athletic Dresses for Tennis

Non-Pleated: NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Dress

For players who prefer a body-hugging (but breathable) tennis dress, check out the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Dress.

Top features:

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology for moisture-wicking benefits and breathability
  • Mesh overlay for a layered look
  • Cutouts on the front and the back of the dress to boost airflow

Pleated: NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Dress

With soft, flowy pleats and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Tennis Dress is designed for comfortable movement on the tennis court.

Top features:

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology to wick sweat away from the body and help it quickly dry
  • Flowy pleats and mesh inserts to improve airflow and breathability
  • A slim fit for a more a tailored feel

(Related: 8 Essentials to Complete Any Tennis Outfit)

The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike

Best Nike Athletic Dress for Golf: Nike Dri-FIT Ace Golf Dress

This dress offers a relaxed, easy fit and multiple perforations to ensure athletes stay cool through a full round on the green.

Top features:

  • Mesh-lined side and back pockets to allow players to stash important items
  • Flowy pleats and lightweight, stretchy fabric that enhance airflow
  • Nike Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from the skin for fast evaporation

(Related: The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners)

The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike

Best Athletic Dresses for Everyday Wear

While not sport-specific, these athletic dresses are designed for all-day comfort and breathability.

Nike Air Women's Dress

The Nike Air Women’s Dress is a comfortable, breathable and versatile piece that can be worn in a variety of ways.

Top features:

  • U-shaped neckline with a front zipper for a customizable style and fit
  • Can be worn as is or with a fitted tee underneath
  • Soft jersey fabric, which is stretchy and supportive

Nike Sportswear Essential Dress

This dress is designed to feel like your favorite loose tee but in dress form.

Top features:

  • Soft jersey fabric made for comfort, with at least 75-percent organic cotton
  • Dropped shoulders for a casual look and feel
  • Mini length

(Related: The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Kids)

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: August 25, 2022