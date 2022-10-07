The Jordan Brand Black Community Commitment

2021 COMMUNITY GRANT RECIPIENTS

Jordan Brand is of and by the Black Community. Bigger than one man, whose will and work redefined the meaning of greatness. Bigger than the basketball court, where generations of dreams have taken flight. Bigger than any struggle, any obstacle, any fight. The fight for equal opportunity and equal justice is ours.

At the the heart of the 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment, announced by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand in 2020, is a desire to take action where it is needed most.

ECONOMIC JUSTICE

SOCIAL JUSTICE

EDUCATION & AWARENESS

INSTITUTIONAL GRANTEES

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s commitment to the Black community incorporates investment in sustainable solutions to drive systems change in the areas of economic and social justice, education and narrative change. Our institutional grantees are leading the way to create a world in which Black people can thrive.

Department of Journalism, Sports, Culture and Social Justice

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE

Morehouse is the only historically Black college or university dedicated to educating and empowering Black men. For fifteen years, Morehouse’s Journalism and Sports Program has addressed a distinct need—the lack of Black leadership in sports journalism and athletics. The program has educated and professionally developed more than 600 students from Morehouse and the Atlanta University Center, producing more than 80 graduates who now work in media and sports and almost 40 graduates who have earned master’s degrees in those fields.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

JORDAN FAMILY

Our athletes and family are helping to end systemic racism.

JORDAN BRAND WINGS

Helping youth create a better future.

