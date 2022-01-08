Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Classic

      Zaino (16 l) - Bambini

      27,99 €

      In formato ridotto, perfetto per i più piccoli, lo zaino Nike Classic per bambini è comodo da trasportare in spalla. Le numerose tasche con zip consentono di riporre facilmente tutto il necessario per le avventure di tutti i giorni.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: BA5928-010

      Recensioni (9)

      4.6 Stelle

      • Πολύ πρακτικό σακίδιο

        P S. - 08 gen 2022

        Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη

      • C I. - 29 giu 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 giu 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.