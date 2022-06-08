Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike Air

      Top corto - Donna

      23,97 €
      29,99 €
      20% di sconto

      Realizzata in tessuto jersey elasticizzato e slim fit, questa maglia è perfetta da abbinare ai tuoi leggings e pantaloni a vita alta preferiti. Parte della collezione Air, sfoggia un logo Swoosh ricamato al centro sul davanti.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero
      • Stile: DN5852-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 175 cm; taglia indossata: S
      • Slim fit per uno stile su misura

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (1)

      5 Stelle

      • Hot

        58566c6c-a161-433c-acd9-a41d5839591f - 08 giu 2022

        Beautiful color. Please continue this color. The fit is tight Stretchy and flattering. It feels thin so great for hot days. I have not washed it so I don't know the druability.