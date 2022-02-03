Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Tights da running - Uomo

      49,99 €

      Valutazione alta

      Tieni il ritmo con i tights Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Il design elasticizzato ti permette di correre senza restrizioni.Le numerose tasche consentono di portare con te gli oggetti indispensabili durante la corsa.Questo prodotto è realizzato in fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 75%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero
      • Stile: CZ8830-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 191 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Big & tall; altezza: 196 cm; taglia indossata: 2XL
      • Tight fit avvolgente

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (15)

      4.7 Stelle

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 feb 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 gen 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 gen 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten