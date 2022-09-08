Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike AeroSwift

      Shorts da running - Donna

      69,99 €

      Valutazione alta

      Tecnologia innovativa e materiali leggeri si uniscono per farti battere tutti i tuoi record. Gli shorts Nike AeroSwift sono pensati per la velocità, grazie al fit morbido e aderente che dona la massima libertà di movimento.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Bianco
      • Stile: CZ9398-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 174 cm; taglia indossata: S
      • Slim fit per uno stile su misura

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (55)

      4.4 Stelle

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 set 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 giu 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 apr 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.