Leggeri e aderenti, gli shorts Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast sono pensati per la tua corsa quotidiana. La stampa grintosa è accentuata da una grafica arcobaleno che si fa notare per chi ama lo Swoosh. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
3.5 Stelle
b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 mag 2022
I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.
8947250769 - 28 mar 2022
Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.