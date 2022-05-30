Salta al contenuto principale
      Shorts da running a vita media 18 cm - Donna

      31,47 €
      44,99 €
      30% di sconto

      Leggeri e aderenti, gli shorts Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast sono pensati per la tua corsa quotidiana. La stampa grintosa è accentuata da una grafica arcobaleno che si fa notare per chi ama lo Swoosh. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre di poliestere riciclato per almeno il 50%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Smoke Grey
      • Stile: DM7791-084

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 171 cm; taglia indossata: S
      • Tight fit avvolgente

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (2)

      3.5 Stelle

      • Great shorts - size up.

        b506065c-1501-40ad-9c50-c4e121b51876 - 30 mag 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 mar 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.