Gli iconici shorts Nike Challenger 2 in 1 offrono il comfort del tessuto con nuovissimi tights interni articolati.Offrono la versatilità che ti aspetti dai tuoi shorts preferiti.Questo prodotto è realizzato con almeno il 75% di fibre in poliestere riciclato.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
3.3 Stelle
AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 set 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes