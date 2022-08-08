Salta al contenuto principale
      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike Challenger

      Shorts da running 2-in-1 - Uomo

      39,99 €

      Gli iconici shorts Nike Challenger 2 in 1 offrono il comfort del tessuto con nuovissimi tights interni articolati.Offrono la versatilità che ti aspetti dai tuoi shorts preferiti.Questo prodotto è realizzato con almeno il 75% di fibre in poliestere riciclato.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero
      • Stile: CZ9060-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Modello Big & tall; altezza: 201 cm; taglia indossata: 2XL
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (3)

      3.3 Stelle

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 ago 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 dic 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 set 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes