Salta al contenuto principale
|

I termini più ricercati

Suggerimenti principali

      Nike 10K

      Shorts da running – Donna

      24,99 €

      Viotech/Vivid Purple/Vivid Purple/Wolf Grey
      Nero/Nero/Nero/Wolf Grey

      Perfetti per le tue corse di tutti i giorni o per la grande corsa. Gli shorts Nike 10K sono realizzati in un leggero tessuto traspirante che mantiene la pelle asciutta. Sono dotati di una tasca sul davanti per riporre i piccoli oggetti.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Nero/Nero/Nero/Wolf Grey
      • Stile: 895863-010

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 175 cm; taglia indossata: XS
      • Standard fit per un comfort rilassato
      • Interno gamba: 9 cm (taglia S)

      Spedizione e resi gratuiti

      Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.

      Recensioni (14)

      3.7 Stelle

      • Super comfy and good quality!

        KatieA509652333 - 29 ago 2021

        Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.

      • Génial !

        T H. - 05 ago 2021

        Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !

      • Recenzja

        M I. - 06 lug 2021

        Fajne