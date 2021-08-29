Perfetti per le tue corse di tutti i giorni o per la grande corsa. Gli shorts Nike 10K sono realizzati in un leggero tessuto traspirante che mantiene la pelle asciutta. Sono dotati di una tasca sul davanti per riporre i piccoli oggetti.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
3.7 Stelle
KatieA509652333 - 29 ago 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05 ago 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06 lug 2021
Fajne