      Materiali sostenibili

      Nike AeroSwift

      Shorts da running 10 cm - Uomo

      45,47 €
      64,99 €
      30% di sconto

      Gli shorts Nike AeroSwift sono pronti per la gara grazie al design leggero. Cintura e tecnologia traspiranti assicurano pelle fresca e asciutta quando sei in movimento. Questo prodotto è realizzato con fibre in poliestere riciclato per almeno il 75%.

      • Colore mostrato in foto: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Stile: CJ7840-552

      Taglia/misura e fit

      • Altezza: 186 cm; taglia indossata: M
      • Standard fit per uno stile confortevole
      • Interno gamba: 9,5 cm (taglia M)

      Realizzazione

      • Per i prodotti Nike in poliestere riciclato vengono utilizzate bottiglie di plastica riciclate, che vengono pulite, triturate e convertite in pellet. A loro volta, i pellet vengono trasformati in nuovi filati di alta qualità per creare i nostri prodotti, offrendo prestazioni eccezionali con un impatto ambientale ridotto.
      • Oltre a diminuire gli sprechi, il poliestere riciclato riduce le emissioni di carbonio del 30% circa rispetto al poliestere vergine. Nike salva ogni anno una media di 1 miliardo di bottiglie di plastica da discariche e corsi d'acqua.
      • Scopri di più sul percorso di Move to Zero verso zero emissioni e zero rifiuti, compreso il nostro impegno per realizzare i prodotti in modo responsabile e aiutare a proteggere il futuro dell'ambiente in cui viviamo e giochiamo.

      Recensioni (25)

      3.9 Stelle

      • Elow - 22 nov 2021

        The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Lightweight shorts

        Chris - 21 nov 2021

        These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensito nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome running shorts, especially if you like to show some leg

        babymarmotgoescheep - 21 nov 2021

        Most important thing first: the split sides on these shorts are *very* deep, basically going all the way up to the waistband. Depending on your comfort level, these might be more revealing than you'd like. I love ogling my husband's legs (and he doesn't mind showing them) though he says they probably aren't his favorite shorts for this reason. Other than the modesty issue, these shorts are super lightweight and while my husband's been enjoying these at the gym, he thinks he'll really get use out of them come summer when it's hot out and you really want something that ventilates.

        Articolo ricevuto gratuitamente o recensato nell'ambito della partecipazione a un sorteggio o concorso a premi.
        #productsprovidedbynike