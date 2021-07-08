Elasticizzati e pronti per la gara, questi shorts offrono un sostegno eccezionale mentre ti concentri sulla corsa. Realizzati con la nostra tecnologia traspirante avanzata, integrano caratteristiche innovative e materiali leggeri con un fit di precisione per la giusta freschezza mentre dai il massimo, dall'inizio alla fine.
V Z. - 08 lug 2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 06 giu 2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15 nov 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.