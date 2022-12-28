Pensato per portarti ovunque, lo scarponcino Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 presenta un modello robusto d'ispirazione militare che richiama lo stile AF1. La tomaia in robusta pelle martellata e dotata di rivestimento è pensata per pelle sempre asciutta. Le grandi alette invernali sulla suola assicurano trazione senza aggiungere spessore. La fascetta utilizza un elegante gancio in metallo, emblematico del tradizionale abito militare.
Consegna standard gratuita con la tua Membership Nike.
4.8 Stelle
Frank - 28 dic 2022
Stupende!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!?
Anna Bluv - 27 giu 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 giu 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them